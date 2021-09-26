https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/574017-mother-and-2-year-old-son-die-in-suspicious-fall-at-san-diego-baseball

A 40-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son suffered a fatal fall from the concourse level of San Diego’s Petco Park during a Padres baseball game on Saturday.

The concourse was the equivalent of six stories high, and both the mother and child were pronounced dead at the scene, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Police said the deaths “appeared to be suspicious,” adding that it was too early to know if the fall was an accident, the Union-Tribune said.

“Our hearts obviously go out to the family, but also to the people who here could potentially be traumatized who saw this,” homicide Lt. Andra Brown said to the Union-Tribune. “It’s a horrible, horrible thing. That’s why we’re giving it a very serious look.”

The Hill has reached out to the San Diego Police Department for more information.

