https://policetribune.com/mother-and-daughter-accused-of-murder-with-butt-implants/

Los Angeles, CA – A mother and daughter were arrested and charged with murder after they performed an illegal butt implant procedure that caused the woman to die.

Police announced the charges Sept. 21 for the incident that occurred in 2019, according to NBC.

Karissa Rajpaul, 26, died Oct. 15, 2019 after having her third injection from the mother and daughter. KTRK reported that Rajpaul came to Los Angeles from South Africa and wanted to work in the adult film industry.

Libby Adame, 51, and her daughter Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested in August, after performing the procedure without any proper background or training for it, according to NBC.

The mother and daughter had been performing the procedures since at least 2012 and getting clients from Instagram, according to KCBS.

Adame and Galaz called 911 in an effort to help Rajpaul when she was in distress, but they didn’t identify themselves or stick around to tell the paramedics what had happened, KCBS reported.

Rajpaul eventually died in an emergency room from multiple silicone embolisms when the doctors were not aware of the silicone injections, according to the Washington Post.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide by acute cardiopulmonary dysfunction and intramuscular/intravascular silicone injections.

Authorities suspect that Adame and Galaz were mixing dangerous chemicals into the injections.

While she was getting her second butt injection in September 2019, Rajpaul took a video of the procedure, according to the Washington Post. Police said Adame and Galaz advertised their work on social media and charged up to $4,000 per session and telling their clients it would take three sessions to complete the procedure, according to NBC.

Police said they have received “dozens and dozens” of calls from other customers of Adame and Galaz, NBC reported. Many of the customers said they suffered side effects from the injections that included infections, numbness and disfiguration.

Authorities are investigating if there were additional customers who did not survive the procedures.

Adame and Galaz were booked into jail on Aug. 5 and then released after they posted bond, according to NBC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

