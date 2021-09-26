https://www.oann.com/n-y-prepares-for-potential-health-worker-shortages-due-to-vaccine-mandate/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=n-y-prepares-for-potential-health-worker-shortages-due-to-vaccine-mandate

UPDATED 10:14 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

New York appears to be anticipating medical worker shortages due to the state’s vaccine mandate. In a statement on Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced she’s prepared to sign an executive order declaring a state of emergency to fill up potential staffing vacancies.

The order would permit health workers licensed in other states to work in New York. Hochul said other options include deploying medically trained National Guard members.

This comes as the state’s vaccine mandate for health workers goes into effect on Monday. Reports said 84 percent of all hospital workers are fully vaccinated and similar rates are among adult care and nursing home employees.

Vax Update: -83.3% of adult New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-70.6% of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose (CDC)

-65,058 doses administered over last 24 hrs

-24,965,748 total doses administered pic.twitter.com/IdBs2RoAcQ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, a federal judge temporarily blocked New York City schools from enforcing a vaccine mandate on its employees. The move by a judge on Friday, comes as many are worried the mandate could cause staffing shortages within the school system. Although, local mandate supporters are confident the order will be reinstated and expect a ruling to be handed down as early as next week.

