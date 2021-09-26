https://100percentfedup.com/not-sending-their-best-illegal-mexican-teen-busted-for-setting-wildfires-in-california/

When President Trump announced he was running for president, he described some of the dangerous illegals crossing the US border. He was attacked for being truthful in saying MS-13 gang members, drug dealers, and rapists cross the border illegally. He said Mexico wasn’t “sending their best” to the U.S., and he’s right. One more shining example proving Trump right again is below:

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended an illegal alien accused of setting wildfires in the Jacumba Wilderness region.

According to Homeland Security Today, the incident occurred at approximately 2:15 PM when El Centro Station Dispatch notified agents working in the field of a fire in the Jacumba Wilderness Region. Agents responded to the given location, and at approximately 2:50 p.m., they located an unknown person in the vicinity of the reported fire, attempting to start another fire. Agents tried to extinguish the second fire but had little success.

El Centro Station notified the Bureau of Land Management of the situation, and they were able to put out the fires.

An 18-year-old Mexican national was arrested for illegal entry into the United States and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center:

Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino thanked the Bureau of Land Management:

“Our environment and natural places are national interests that all Americans hold dear. I would like to thank our partners at Bureau of Land Management as they work tirelessly to conserve and protect the fragile Jacumba Mountains Wilderness area, the location where this undocumented migrant purposefully set fire to endangered Big Horn Sheep habitat.”

