https://gellerreport.com/2021/09/palestinians-muslims-raise-nazi-flag-over-israel.html/
The Muslims world aligned with Hitler and the Nazis during World War. This is nothing new. What is new is that Democrat party switched sides, post 9/11 – surrender to the worst attack on American soil.
Quick note: Tech giants are shutting us down. You know this. Twitter, LinkedIn, Google Adsense, Pinterest permanently banned us. Facebook, Google search et al have shadow-banned, suspended and deleted us from your news feeds. They are disappearing us. But we are here. We will not waver. We will not tire. We will not falter, and we will not fail. Freedom will prevail.
Subscribe to Geller Report newsletter here — it’s free and it’s critical NOW when informed decision making and opinion is essential to America’s survival. Share our posts on your social channels and with your email contacts. Fight the great fight.
Follow me on Gettr. I am there, click here. It’s open and free.
Remember, YOU make the work possible. If you can, please contribute to Geller Report.
Nazi flag raised near Hebron, IDF takes it down
A Nazi flag was put up in a Palestinian town near Hebron near an IDF post and was taken down by soldiers.
By: J Post, September 25, 2021:The IDF took down a Nazi flag bearing a swastika after it was hoisted by unknown perpetrators in the Palestinian town of Beit Ummar near Hebron on Saturday.
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 25, 2021
Video reportedly from the scene showed an IDF soldier shooting down the flag that seems to have been hung on electrical lines. The flag was reportedly hung near an IDF post.مشاهد من فعاليات الإرباك الليلي قرب البؤرة الاستيطانية في بلدة بيتا.
تصوير: عبدالله بحش#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/omvKCgrkkO
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 14, 2021
“The young men demonstrating against the illegal settlements are heroes,” said Mohammed Zain, a local activist from the Nablus area, at the time.
“We will continue the peaceful protests until we foil the Israeli government’s plan to seize our lands. What happened on Saturday is not because we are against the Jewish religion, or because we support Hitler. We just wanted to send a message that there isn’t much of a difference between Israel and the Nazis.”
Officials at the Beita Municipality refused to comment at the time on the burning of the Star of David with a swastika but several activists from the town defended the action and accused Israel of perpetrating “war crimes” against Beita’s residents.
Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email tips@thegellerreport.com
The Truth Must be Told
Your contribution supports independent journalism
Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more.
Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible.
Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too.
Please contribute here.
Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.