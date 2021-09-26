https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/people-living-normal-lives-now-have-some-thoughts-for-pfizers-ceo-and-his-prediction-on-when-well-get-to-live-normal-lives-again/

Pfizer’s CEO is predicting we’ll be back to living a “normal live” within a year:

Pfizer CEO predicts “normal life” within a year https://t.co/4cEf4LWToJ pic.twitter.com/ccZQpcI5pM — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2021

This is news to the millions of Americans already living normal lives:

“F*ck him”:

He should get out more?

Outside the Beltway most Americans have been living normal lives. Just saying. https://t.co/TRogdhBMIm — 🇺🇸 Darrin 🇺🇸 (@dazdix) September 26, 2021

Also, we’ve heard this before:

2 weeks to slow the spread. https://t.co/axgmeDoH5x — Chais (@Chais_Grifffith) September 26, 2021

And since we’re still taking off our shoes at airports, maybe he can tell us what this new normal will actually mean?

Remember when corporations weren’t telling us when we could return to our “normal” lives. Unfortunately, just like post 9/11 — things will never go back to the way they were. We are headed closer and closer to a national divorce thanks to people like this. Are you ready? https://t.co/m4lLyPesOb — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) September 26, 2021

