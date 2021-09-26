https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61514fd0bbafd42ff58bfc23
Around 3,000 Armenians marched in the capital Yerevan Sunday to commemorate the victims of the war with arch-foe Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region a year ago….
While initial election results put Iceland on course to become the first European country with a woman-majority parliament, with the news making international headlines, the new tally shows that femal…
When the establishment chose to slam Nicki Minaj for being ‘anti-vax’ after she did not attend the Met Gala earlier this month they were expecting her to roll over and shut up – they did not expect he…
Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Sunday ripped President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. | Clips…