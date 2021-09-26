“In their memory tonight we have 13 empty seats of honor right here in the front row,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “Our hearts go out to the families of every service member that we have lost, and I’ve spoken to a lot of them. These are great, great people.”

Trump invites Marine on stage last night

President Trump left thirteen empty seats at his rally tonight in memory of the Marines killed in Afghanistan.

He’s now just brought a Marine who served in Kabul out onto the stage in Georgia. I miss having a President who loves and respects those who serve our nation!

— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 25, 2021