https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/photo-trump-leaves-13-empty-seats-for-fallen-marines/

Posted by Kane on September 26, 2021 6:42 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“In their memory tonight we have 13 empty seats of honor right here in the front row,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “Our hearts go out to the families of every service member that we have lost, and I’ve spoken to a lot of them. These are great, great people.”

Trump invites Marine on stage last night



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...