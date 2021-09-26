https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/poll-people-voted-joe-biden-now-abandoning-droves/

Every week, the polling news for Joe Biden continues to get worse.

A new I&I/TIPP Poll shows that even people who voted for Biden are now deserting him in significant numbers.

Biden is a disaster and you don’t have to go looking to see the effect his presidency is having on the country.

From TIPP Insights:

I&I/TIPP Poll: Biden Voters Abandon Him In Droves If an election were held today, a substantial number of those who voted President Joe Biden in November wouldn’t do so now, a new I&I/TIPP Poll shows. This comes after a spate of recent polls from TIPP and others suggesting Biden’s political support is in a freefall as Americans question his leadership on issues ranging from COVID-19 to the chaos on the U.S.’ southern border to the recent botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The I&I/TIPP Poll asked Americans: “If the presidential election were held today, and the following were the candidates, for whom would you vote?” Respondents were given the following choices: “Donald Trump, the Republican,” “Joe Biden, the Democrat,” “Other,” “Not sure,” and “Prefer not to answer.” Just 46% of those who voted in the November 2020 election said they’d vote for Biden today, more than five full percentage points below his official total 51.3% share in the 2020 presidential election. That doesn’t mean voters are wishing they’d instead picked Trump, who in recent weeks has hinted at a possible re-run in 2024. The poll found 42% said they’d pick Trump now, down from his actual 2020 election total of 46.9%… Also interesting is where Biden lost the most support – among women, suburbanites, moderates, and the middle-class. In other words, the key groups that helped put him in the White House.

The questions that remain now are, whether Biden will even finish his first term and if he does, will he try to run again in 2024?

He will be such damaged goods by then.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

