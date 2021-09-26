https://www.oann.com/president-trumps-ga-rally-attracts-20k-attended-in-good-sign-for-gop/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=president-trumps-ga-rally-attracts-20k-attended-in-good-sign-for-gop

UPDATED 3:38 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

President Trump’s rally in Perry, Georgia posted major attendance numbers in a good sign for the GOP ahead of 2022 midterms. According to local media, at least 20,000 people attended Trump’s Save America rally on Saturday after his purported loss of the state to Joe Biden by 12,000 alleged votes.

Trump went on to say, “most corrupt election in the history of most countries, to be followed by an even more glorious victory in November of 2024.”

The rally featured appearances by GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) and Sen. Burt Jones (R-Ga.). Rally attendees said they were unhappy with what has been going on in this country.

“There are a lot of people who are upset not just about the elections, but just kind of the things are going on right now,” Jones expressed. “The price of gasoline has gone up, almost doubled in the last eight months. You got a border crisis going on over on our border. You got an embarrassment that went on in Afghanistan.”

It was awesome to be able to fire up the crowd in Perry, Georgia tonight at the Trump rally! Thank you Mr. President for your full and complete endorsement in our race for Lieutenant Governor! 🇺🇸🍑 pic.twitter.com/Pz1nPIa0xj — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) September 25, 2021

Trump reassured the audience he expected big GOP victories going forward.

