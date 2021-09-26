https://amgreatness.com/2021/09/26/race-card-is-the-reliable-glue-for-a-fractured-left/

Today’s Left is riddled with contradictions. It is hard to imagine what unites black nationalists, Islamicists, feminists, and LGBTQ+ activists except for their shared loathing for white male heterosexual Christians and for those identified with this hated group, like Israelis or Larry Elder.

Members of the Left’s alliance are already aware of their obvious, irreconcilable differences and have begun to lash out against each other. This should be expected. Some alliances make long-term sense, like economic and military cooperation among European states or fraternal associations among the Islamic monarchies in the Gulf States. But I can’t think of a glue that is strong enough to keep together, in a permanent coalition, feminist Pecksniff Elizabeth Warren, the transgendered, black gangs in our crime-ridden urban centers, and sexist American Muslims.

Carl Schmitt had a point that one’s adversaries often determine one’s friends. But there are narrow limits as to how far certain implausible alliances can go, for example, the Soviet-Nazi Pact, or the 16th-century alliance of Catholic France with the Ottoman Empire against the Hapsburgs and for a while, the Pope. Such relationships are fated to dissolve almost from the time they are established. What holds our Left together would be even more tenuous, were it not for the survival of the shared enemy and the support received from those who are payrolling the Left for their own benefit, starting with big tech, the more traditional media, the deep state, and the culture industry.

Despite this impressive support system, it is hard to defer indefinitely the surfacing of inherent contradictions within the Left’s exceedingly “diverse” crew. Such a contradiction is playing out right now between whatever part of the Left is trying to profit from the COVID epidemic and a rising tide of black activists. Black Lives Matter has swung into action in New York City against the administration of Bill de Blasio, which requires evidence of vaccination for those wishing to enter restaurants and other centers of commerce. According to Hawk Newsome, the cofounder of Black Lives Matter New York, the vaccine mandate discriminates grievously against blacks, most of whom have undergone no more than one vaccine. Demonstrations have begun against the mandate, and this black backlash gives the lie to the mainstream media efforts to pin vaccine skepticism mostly on MAGA voters. It is blacks who are refusing the vaccine in disproportionately high numbers, and they are turning against the white Left that is pushing lockdowns, vaccine passports, and other restrictive measures those leftist administrations have been able to inflict on docile white populations.

Not at all surprisingly, black activists are claiming a special right for members of their race not to have to receive the vaccines being imposed. After all, the Left does insist (when convenient) that blacks are a designated victim group with special status due to white privilege.

I shall not hide my Schadenfreude as I happily process such information. The Left deserves all the grief coming its way, for having aggravated racial and gender divisions and for taking away our freedoms. Unfortunately, these tensions will not lead to a permanent riff in the strange coalition described.

Those in charge of damage control are already on hand and are trying to shift the attention of their electorate to more congenial issues. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)—the black militant who is the congressional representative of Harvard and the surrounding areas of Cambridge and Somerville—has called for letting black Haitians come across our Southern border without being hindered, a position that also seems to be that of Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Al Sharpton. This has created further tension between the “moderate” and “progressive” Democrats but is also diverting attention away from the vaccine mandate to the supposed moral claims of nonwhite illegals.

We also have the multi-trillion-dollar Democratic spending bill that mandates money for public housing and daycare. This can be packaged as something aimed at addressing intolerable group disparities. Finally, the Democrats can repeat what they did so successfully in California when they turned the black vote against a black Republican by labeling that candidate surrealistically as a “white supremacist.” Since that smear worked before, why not play the race card once again, for the millionth time, to get blacks away from noticing the mandate requirement?

I also wouldn’t put it past the Democrats in New York or anywhere else to decide that blacks, like the illegals streaming in from Mexico, won’t be required to take the vaccines or have to offer proof of being vaccinated. Because of their victim status, as proved by CRT, members of this group should be exempt from the obligation of being vaccinated before entering restaurants and bars. Since the white Left is delighted to use the race card, mostly against the Deplorables, it is doubtful that it will complain very loudly if this move is taken. CDC director, and an unmistakable liberal Democrat, Rochelle Walensky has already declared white racism to be a “public health threat.”

