Rep. Devin Nunez (R-CA) joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures to discuss the John Durham investigation.
Rep. Nunes told Maria Bartiromo what he expects next from John Durham, “We’ve made 14 criminal referrals to the Department of Justice. I expect every one of those to be looked into. For God sake, the American people, the taxpayers pay for us to do this work. We don’t have guns here in Congress, we can’t go out and arrest people. All we can do is do an exhaustive investigation which we’ve done despite being stonewalled by the Department of Justice. We’ve done our job, now we expect Durham to do his job, which I think he is doing…”
Via Sunday Morning Futures and The Storm Has Arrived:
