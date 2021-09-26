https://justthenews.com/government/republicans-block-bill-would-keep-government-open-suspend-debt-ceiling?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican senators on Monday night blocked a measure that would keep the government running and would suspend a ceiling on debt, frustrating but not stamping out their Democrat colleagues’ efforts to avert a shutdown.

The measure needed 60 votes to pass, but garnered a 50-48 tally, with no Republicans supporting it.

Democrats are expected to try again on Thursday to pass a bill that will keep the government funded past Sept. 30, the fiscal end of the government year.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) voted to start debate on the measure, but in a procedural move switched his vote in order to preserve the ability to consider the bill again.

“I changed my vote from yes to no in order to reserve the option of additional action on the House-passed legislation,” Schumer said, according to The Hill. “Keeping the government open and preventing a default is vital to our country’s future and we’ll be taking further action to prevent this from happening this week.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

