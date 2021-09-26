https://www.dailywire.com/news/rihanna-spotted-wearing-political-t-shirt-in-nyc-think-while-its-still-legal

Singer Rihanna was spotted Friday in New York City, wearing a white “Think, While It’s Still Legal” t-shirt.

The 33-year-old singer was in headed to the recording studio when she was spotted in the political shirt, according to the Daily Mail:

“The billionaire made a political statement in Vetements’ white ‘Think while it’s still legal’ T-shirt, teamed with baggy blue jeans and slouchy metallic pointy-toe boots.”

According to blog Fashionably Male, Vetements’ fall line included the shirt. “‘Think while it’s still legal’ is the message T-shirt with shoulder pads that opens Vetements’ fall look book, a dump of 165 images with backdrops indicating earth, heaven and hell,” the fashion blog said in a January post.

The same line included a shirt that read, “Gvasalia For Vetements,” the blog outlined:

But it’s the “Gvasalia for Vetements” one — done up in the style of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign posters — that’ll probably break the internet, given the reaction to the American senator’s inauguration mittens. The [..] slogan is something of an inside joke at Vetements’ Zurich headquarters since its chief executive officer and cofounder Guram Gvasalia recently landed on the cover of Forbes Georgia with a headline alluding to a purely theoretical run for office in his home country that the executive lobbed in the interview inside.

Earlier this month, Rihanna made headlines for her family visit with female rapper Nicki Minaj.

Minaj went viral following her Met Gala absence in September. The rapper said she declined to go so she could stay home with her child, but noted that the event’s COVID vaccine mandate would not push her to be vaccinated, something she was still personally deciding. In a now-viral tweet, Minaj also shared a very specific anecdote that a friend of a family member in Trinidad says they experienced — something the health minister says they have no record of happening.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighed in in response to the tweet, “suggesting that the rap artist was drawing attention not because of the anecdote or even her apparent vaccine hesitancy but because she was suggesting that individuals make the decision for themselves, rather than feel bullied by politicians, specifically President Joe Biden,” The Daily Wire outlined. “Tucker noted that Minaj’s statement, ‘just pray on it and make sure ur comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,’ was likely the trigger and that media and political leaders felt threatened: ‘They couldn’t let it stand.’”

Minaj tweeted a clip of the Fox host’s segment with a “bullseye” emoji, which quickly made folks on the Left furious.

