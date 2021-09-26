https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/rock-bottom-even-kamalas-poll-numbers-now-6-points-higher-joe-biden/

Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to 43% in the latest Gallup polling.

His numbers are officially under Border Czar Kamala Harris who stands at an inflated 49%.

The Daily Caller reported:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to 43%, the lowest of his presidency and six percentage points below Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a poll from Gallup.

Biden’s approval dropped six percentage points compared to August, falling from 49% to 43%, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday. Biden’s approval rating is roughly at the same level as former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton at the earlier stages of their respective presidencies, according to Gallup.

Harris’ approval rating sat at 49%. The poll was conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, following the completion of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.