Boy oh boy, the leftist media sure do love love LOVE their COVID and Florida fear-mongering.

Nothing has given them more joy than to tweet about Floridians suffering because they just hate their governor that much.

Take for example, this piece from Derek Thompson about what he sees as an ‘American Paradox’:

I wrote about a very American paradox: Among developed nations, the US has perhaps the highest reluctance to accept mRNA vaccines that we did more than any country to invent, produce, and distribute. https://t.co/2sIPfyWJIj — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) September 26, 2021

Huh.

Republicans baaaaaad.

DeSantis Press Secretary Christine Pushaw piped up:

Couldn’t you say the same thing about Democrats who reflexively oppose COVID treatment because a Republican promoted it? For example, a month ago Democrats and the media were falsely claiming that Regeneron is a scam to enrich a GOP donor. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

But but but they don’t like writing mean stuff about Democrats.

C’mon man!

Derek responded:

yes I would and I said so weeks ago. but I also said and still think that vaccine resistance and vaccine lies are more consequential that mocking ivermectin with falsehoods, even tho both are wrong — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) September 26, 2021

Christina fired back:

Why single out Florida then? Vaccination rates per CDC: Hawaii 57.4%

Pennsylvania 57.4%

Delaware 57.3%

🔴FLORIDA 56.6%🔴

Wisconsin 56%

Illinois 53.1%

Michigan 52%

Kentucky 51.6%

Kansas 50.6%

Nevada 50.3%

North Carolina 49.2%

Louisiana 44.9% — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

Annnd crickets.

We’d share more of the back and forth but Derek started deleting tweets and stopped responding.

Wonder why?

Heh.

Christina, scroll up. He deleted the tweet where he stated his piece was specifically aimed at Florida Republicans. pic.twitter.com/CPB3Fwiffn — Mr. Minarchy (@FloridaMinarchy) September 26, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lol, yikes. Hope he deletes the article too. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

Not yet.

Derek, why are you deleting your false tweets without posting screenshots explaining why your tweets were wrong. That would be the ethical journalist move. — EJ (@Ejmiller25) September 26, 2021

The key word here is “ethical” — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

Why are you attacking a “journalist” again, Christina??? 😏 pic.twitter.com/Poj8zWPTzg — Fortified Verdad (@TheVerdadnow) September 26, 2021

Oh FFS.

Attacking by stating facts LOL — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

Didn’t you know? If you present a journalist with facts that’s attacking them … or something.

But he did do this:

Seconded. And I don’t understand why he blocked me for pointing out the shortcomings in his argument. This seems to be an admission that he doesn’t actually have the facts to support his narrative. pic.twitter.com/l1kIIHlWbM — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 26, 2021

What a baby.

***

