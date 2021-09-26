https://www.oann.com/russias-putin-takes-time-off-goes-on-hike-in-siberia/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=russias-putin-takes-time-off-goes-on-hike-in-siberia

In this undated picture, made available on September 26, 2021 by Sputnik news agency, Russian President Vladimir Putin stops as he walks in the taiga. (Photo by ALEXEY DRUZHININ/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:51 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a break from high politics as he spent a quiet weekend in the forest of Siberia. Video footage released by the Kremlin on Sunday, showed Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu hiking in the woods, fishing and engaging in various other outdoor activities.

Putin said he had to spend a few days in isolation from others after several COVID-19 cases were reported within his administration. He added Siberian nature was truly magnificent.

“The Siberian red deer, huge ones, I haven’t seen ones like these before, we were lucky they didn’t hit us. They were running so fast, jumping. They should do Olympics. They’d be the best,” Putin stated. “…I visited here once again and my local colleague asked to sign a document about establishing a nature preserve. Now, it’s a nature preserve.”

Putin was also asked about his camping tent, which features a fireplace in it. He responded, “if you work hard, you’ll live better.”

