Look at what’s going on around the world and you can see the world leaders and elites want more control.

Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse shared the following video from Scottish commentator, Neil Oliver. Leaders and billionaire elites are scared, according to Oliver:

With great wealth comes great anxiety apparently. As well as fearing the people, like leaders do, billionaires don’t much like us either. We’re like ants and wasps, spoiling what might otherwise might be a lovely picnic just for them. Our small lives are petty concerns, rent, mortgages, health, education. But beneath them, more importantly, our lives are so different by circumstances, fully incomprehensible to them.

There are two groups to watch. Those with everything to lose and those with nothing to lose. Leaders feel backed into a corner by the great unwashed often seek safety by demanding and taking more and more control for their own good of course.

From the beginning emporers have felt safest when as many groups as possible are kneeling down or lying flat on their faces so they might be walked over. It’s hard for a person to defend him or herself from a kneeling position or prone, far less fight. Fearful leaders need insulation between themselves and the people and so prefer to hoard everything of value, food, resources, wealth, so they might dole out the crumbs.

There’s already talk to an end of money as we have known it, to be replaced by something virtual and digital, something you can neither see and touch. Imagine a world where it’s not you who decides how much of your money you can spend on beer, or meat or a holiday, but an algorith making that decision for you for your own good.