Jeff Probst, host of the hit reality TV show “Survivor,” will no longer use his signature catchphrase — “Come on in, guys” — because the phrase is not inclusive enough.

What are the details?

During the premiere of season 41 last week, Probst asked “Survivor” contestants whether he should drop “guys” from his catchphrase — which he has used for more than 20 years to welcome contestants to challenges on the show — because he wants to be “of the moment.”

“I need your guidance on something. For 20 years I have used one phrase to call people in for challenges,” Probst began.

The contestants responded in unison, “Come on in, guys!”

“Come on in, guys: Love saying it, it’s part of the show, but I, too, want to be of the moment,” Probst responded. “So my question to you to decide for us: In the context of ‘Survivor,’ is a word like ‘guys’ OK, or is it time to retire that word?”

One contestant, who identified herself as a “queer woman,” said she had no problem with word. “I personally think ‘guys’ is OK. ‘Come in guys’ is such a signature expression. I, as a woman, as a queer woman, do not feel excluded by ‘guys,'” the contestant said.

In fact, none of the contestant dissented, and they agreed Probst should continue using his phrase. However, several days later, contestant Ricard Foyé requested that Probst drop the word “guys.”

The reality is there was so much going on, there’s so much commotion, cameras, my hair is messed up, I’m half crying — I don’t have the capacity to do what I’m really supposed to do, which I regret. I don’t agree that we should use the word “guys.” I fully agree we should change it, whether it just be dropping the “guys,” changing it to something else. I just don’t really agree with it. The reality is “Survivor” has changed over the last 21 years, and those changes have allowed all of us, all of these brown people, black people, Asian people, so many queer people to be here simultaneously.

Probst praised Foyé for speaking out, framing it as a courageous move, and admitted that he also wanted to change his catchphrase.







What was the reaction?

While many online commentators praised the move, Probst and “Survivor” were criticized for the decision.

The entire scenario, after all, felt scripted and reeked of woke virtue-signaling. Probst told Foyé that he wanted to edit his catchphrase from the beginning, which Probst could have done without making the phrase a major talking point of the episode. Probst simply could have never said “guys” again.

“I mean this is just ridiculous. This is being woke just for the sake of being woke. Absolutely pointless. You’re only losing audience with this move. Nobody is now tuning in because you dropped ‘come on in guys.’ Pathetic @JeffProbst,” one critic said.

“I’m not covering survivor this year! … This woke s**t! I rather not even watch!!” another critic said.

“[W]hy did @JeffProbst let ONE MAN decide that “come on in guys” was offensive when EVERY WOMAN ON THE SHOW AGREED THAT IT WAS FINE,” another critic said.

