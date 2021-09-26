https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-hang-body-in-public-square-raw/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Taliban hang four bodies of ‘suspected kidnappers’

The body of one of the men was hung from a crane in the main square of the city of Herat.

Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the main square and three bodies were moved to other parts of the city for public display.

“Their bodies were brought to the main square and hung up in the city as a lesson for other kidnappers,” Sher Ahmad Ammar, the deputy governor of Herat, claimed. Seddiqi said the Taliban announced to those in the square that the four individuals were apprehended as they took part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.