Nothing to see here.

Just The New Yorker featuring a piece from a guy talking about blowing up pipelines to help promote the climate change fight. And here we thought a governor flying on a plane sharing a picture babbling about saving the planet was bad.

What the Hell is wrong with these people?!

How to blow up a pipeline.

Not a metaphor.

Literal instructions on how to do it.

Alrighty then.

Explicitly calls for property destruction. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 26, 2021

TO SAVE THE PLANET AND STUFF.

The guest literally calls for blowing up pipelines. Not a metaphor. @NewYorker literally platforming a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/pk4JXW5IT4 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 26, 2021

Literally.

But he would “not recommend” kidnapping. Whew! — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 26, 2021

Shew!

Is @amazon going to take away the new yorker’s server space? — Jack’s Rhetorical Buzzsaw (@JackMartensite) September 26, 2021

Heh.

Not holding our breath.

These are the same kinds of people who tell Americans that they do not need their guns… Its far easier for them to carry out their plans with a disarmed populace. — Sean (@Sean_M0) September 26, 2021

We made a similar face, yup.

