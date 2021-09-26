https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/26/terrorist-much-the-new-yorker-on-blast-for-sharing-piece-from-climate-change-lunatic-calling-for-literal-destruction-of-property/

Nothing to see here.

Just The New Yorker featuring a piece from a guy talking about blowing up pipelines to help promote the climate change fight. And here we thought a governor flying on a plane sharing a picture babbling about saving the planet was bad.

What the Hell is wrong with these people?!

How to blow up a pipeline.

Not a metaphor.

Literal instructions on how to do it.

Alrighty then.

Trending

TO SAVE THE PLANET AND STUFF.

Literally.

Shew!

Heh.

Not holding our breath.

We made a similar face, yup.

***

Related:

BURN: Gad Saad ZINGS Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeting about fighting climate change from her likely private plane and LOL

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeterroristThe New Yorker

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...