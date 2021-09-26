https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/574028-the-views-navarro-tells-critics-to-keep-on-hating-after-covid

“The View” co-host Ana NavarroAna Violeta NavarroHarris says images of Border Patrol on horseback evoked ‘times of slavery’ ‘View’ host Ana Navarro tests negative for coronavirus after testing positive before Harris interview Two ‘View’ hosts test positive for coronavirus ahead of Harris interview MORE is telling critics to “keep on hating” after experiencing a COVID-19 scare, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Navarro shared that her initial COVIDtest was a false positive, adding that she has tested negative three times since the scare.

“Obviously, what happened yesterday was a false positive — a very public, very inopportune, very melodramatic false positive,” Navarro said.

“Thank you to all of you who checked in. … I didn’t get my godd— margarita last night, but I’m gonna get one tonight. Wishing you all a good day.”

In a later post to Instagram, Navarro took time to call out the “haters,” saying that she’s so happy to be vaccinated against the virus.

“To the haters, I don’t give a f—. Keep on hating. It doesn’t make a chink in my armor. I am so happy that I am vaccinated and to know the protection that that gives me. So, please, get vaccinated.”

This comes amid Navarro and co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinHarris says images of Border Patrol on horseback evoked ‘times of slavery’ ‘View’ host Ana Navarro tests negative for coronavirus after testing positive before Harris interview Two ‘View’ hosts test positive for coronavirus ahead of Harris interview MORE were asked to leave the set immediately before a slated interview with Vice President Harris, according to the Times.

“What happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for COVID,” cohost Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharHarris says images of Border Patrol on horseback evoked ‘times of slavery’ ‘View’ host Ana Navarro tests negative for coronavirus after testing positive before Harris interview Two ‘View’ hosts test positive for coronavirus ahead of Harris interview MORE told the audience.

The scheduled interview with Harris went along as plan with harris speaking to co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines in another room virtually, the Times reported.

