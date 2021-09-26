https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/world-top-100-tennis-pro-quits-season-after-vaccination-i-feel-violent-pain-all-over-my-body/

World number 73 Jeremy Chardy has become the latest tennis star to speak out against vaccines after experiencing what he describes as violent, near-paralyzing pains across his body since taking the jab, warning that there is “no hindsight” once people have received the treatment.

The 34-year-old says he his priority is to “take care of myself” after seeing two doctors and taking tests in a bid to deduce why he has found physical exertion so difficult since being vaccinated.

“Suddenly I cannot train, I cannot play,” the 2017 Davis Cup winner told AFP.

“In my head, it’s difficult because I do not know how long it will last. For the moment, my season is stopped and I do not know when I will resume. It’s frustrating because I started the year really well, I was playing really well. And then I went to the Games, where I felt great too.”

“And now my season is at a standstill and I do not know when I will resume. It is especially frustrating that I do not have ten years to play… suddenly, now I regret having had the vaccine.”

