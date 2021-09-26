https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uh-oh-pelosi-delays-monumental-vote-on-infrastructure/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Red State — Is the Biden agenda dead in the water…

Chalk this up as what may just be the death knell for Joe Biden’s legislative agenda.

Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that she would bring up the bipartisan infrastructure bill for a vote on Monday. Moderates had been pushing that they wanted the vote on the infrastructure bill prior to any voting on the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Meanwhile, the progressives had wanted to link the two and/or have the reconciliation bill voted on first.

But, this is an important problem, not just a delay. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has already said that if the bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t voted on by Monday or if the vote failed, she wouldn’t be backing the reconciliation bill. And as we noted, she’s not alone in that effort — at least 10 other senators were also on board with that move.

Continue reading…

Longer clip…

“I’m never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn’t have the votes.” Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells @GStephanopoulos that she may not bring the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor Monday as she previously committed to. https://t.co/U1xKvE9Ooo pic.twitter.com/qmAAIhN9F9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 26, 2021





