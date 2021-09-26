https://www.oann.com/united-airlines-extends-vaccine-mandate-for-employees/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=united-airlines-extends-vaccine-mandate-for-employees

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

United Airlines has moved to postpone its vaccine mandate amid a lawsuit from several employees. On Friday, the airline agreed to rollback its measures until the court presiding over the case is able to hold hearings.

United Airlines originally told employees they’d need to be vaccinated or receive an exemption by Sept. 27 or face losing their jobs. They were the first airline to try and implement the measure on all of their employees.

However, several employees sued the company last week. They alleged the major airline discriminated against employees seeking medical or religious exemptions.

United Airlines is expected to keep the suspension in place through Oct. 15. Additionally, the company has reported that 97 percent of its workforce has already received their doses, making them fully vaccinated.

