https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-u-s-fans-belt-national-anthem-loud-and-proud-ahead-of-international-golf-competition

Golf fans joined in unison to sing the national anthem before the 2021 Ryder Cup teed off at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin on Friday.

The Ryder Cup is a biennial golfing competition that trades off between locations in Europe and the United States. The event was scheduled to take place at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits last year, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fox News.

“USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots. Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway,” WISN reporter Hannah Hilyard said, posting video capturing the anthem’s final moments to Twitter.

USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots. Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway. pic.twitter.com/WPYYmgCagM — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) September 24, 2021

Golf commentator and podcaster Adam Stanley captured it from an angle in the crowd.

Fans on the first tee of the #rydercup sing the American national anthem this morning pic.twitter.com/izCYy5yvPn — Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) September 25, 2021

The outpouring of patriotism shown at the Ryders Cup comes after a year in which sports has been increasingly used as a platform for social justice, including protests against the national anthem.

U.S. Olympic athlete Gwen Berry turned away from the American flag while the anthem played during an Olympic-qualifying meet. Berry pledged to continue her protest on an international stage at the Olympics; however, she failed to medal and make the podium.

Many Team USA fans turned against the U.S. women’s soccer team during their Olympic run because of the team’s activism and history of kneeling for the national anthem. As The Daily Wire’s Joe Morgan wrote:

The United States Women’s Soccer team has long been at the forefront of the social justice movement. Ever since Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee before NFL games, Megan Rapinoe and the USWNT have been vocal about what they see as injustices in America as well as their support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Their repeated decision to kneel as a form of protest has angered much of America. So much so that many Americans were actively rooting against the team as they attempted to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Their loss in the semifinals to Canada was treated with borderline joy, with many blasting the team for kneeling before their first game of group play against Team Sweden in Tokyo.

President Joe Biden, who has supported athletes who protest the anthem, as well as restrictive COVID-19 protocols, has received pushback from college football fans this season. Spontaneous chants of “F*** Joe Biden” have broken out across multiple college football games. The chant is also bleeding over to baseball fans, as well. As Outkick reported earlier this month:

Fans chanting “F–k Joe Biden” at stadiums from Tennessee to Alabama to Oxford, Mississippi is quickly becoming the battle cry for football fans across the country as the citizens of this country continue to show disobedience to the great Emporer and his presidency. The big news this week with the “F–k Joe Biden” chant movement is that it has spread from college football and into the baseball community, where New Yorkers chanted “F–k Joe Biden” during Fox Sports’ weekend coverage of the Subway Series. Fans could be heard sending a message to Biden as ARod and Big Papi dissected the Yankees-Mets game.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

