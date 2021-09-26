http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j0uBlAZYRJE/

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that the Biden administration should have known better than to have “horses chasing down black people.”

Waters was referencing the images of Border Patrol agents apprehending Haitian migrants on horseback at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Acosta said, “You made this very strong charge that these images looked worse than what we witnessed during slavery. What did you mean by that?”

Waters said, “Well, first of all, the world was watching. In slavery, we didn’t have the technology that showed the kind of mistreatment that we were perpetrated on our slaves. What we saw really shocked us because what we witnessed was our own Border Patrol that we pay on horses the way we’ve never seen before, chasing Haitians who were fleeing their country and fleeing violence to be met with this kind of treatment. It is unconscionable. I meant it was bad, and it shocked me.”

Acosta asked, “Why are you so unhappy with the Biden administration about this? Is it because you expected better?”

Waters said, “It’s not so much of being so unhappy with the Biden administration in that I expected our administration to know better than to have horses chasing down black people.”

She added, “They should be working on the kind of immigration reform that would recognize the emergency that we have now.”

