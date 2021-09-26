https://www.oann.com/white-house-sending-u-s-special-envoy-for-horn-of-africa-to-sudan-after-reported-failed-coup/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=white-house-sending-u-s-special-envoy-for-horn-of-africa-to-sudan-after-reported-failed-coup

UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman speaks during a press conference in the Libyan capital Tripoli on January 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MAHMUD TURKIA (Photo credit should read MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP via Getty Images)

The White House is sending a special U.S. envoy in response to possible political instability in Sudan. According to a recent White House statement, U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, is set to travel to the country.

Arrangements were made after Sudanese authorities said they quelled a coup earlier this year. They claimed the civilian-led effort aimed to derail the construction of a Democratic government. They added the participants were very loyal to the ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The U.S. State Department has since condemned the coup.

A statement on Friday suggested National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “underscored that any attempt by military actors to undermine the spirit and agreed benchmarks of Sudan’s constitutional declaration would have significant consequences for the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship and planned assistance.”

In the meantime, Feltman is expected to travel to Sudan later this week and aims to discuss regional security with top Sudanese officials.

Traffic moves on a street in Sudan's capital Khartoum, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Sudanese authorities reported a coup attempt on Tuesday by a group of soldiers but said the attempt failed and that the military remains in control. The development underscored the fragility of Sudan’s path to democracy, more than two years after the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his three-decade rule. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

