UPDATED 1:17 PM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

The White House is sending a special U.S. envoy in response to possible political instability in Sudan. According to a recent White House statement, U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, is set to travel to the country.

Arrangements were made after Sudanese authorities said they quelled a coup earlier this year. They claimed the civilian-led effort aimed to derail the construction of a Democratic government. They added the participants were very loyal to the ousted dictator Omar al-Bashir.

The U.S. State Department has since condemned the coup.

A statement on Friday suggested National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan “underscored that any attempt by military actors to undermine the spirit and agreed benchmarks of Sudan’s constitutional declaration would have significant consequences for the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship and planned assistance.”

In the meantime, Feltman is expected to travel to Sudan later this week and aims to discuss regional security with top Sudanese officials.

