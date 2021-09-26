https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/26/white-woman-fired-after-telling-a-black-man-at-a-brooklyn-dog-park-to-stay-in-his-hood/

Derek Andersen, CEO and founder of BevyHQ, tweeted that he’s terminated the white employee seen in a viral video telling Black New York Times bestselling author Fred Joseph to “stay in his hood” during some sort of confrontation at a Brooklyn dog park:

Andersen hopes the now-fired employee and Joseph reach “some type of resolution,” which often happens right after someone is fired:

Here’s the video and an explanation on what allegedly caused the argument:

Joseph’s followers helped him identify the woman and that’s when he tagged Andersen on Twitter:

And now she’s unemployed:

And THIS is exactly what he wanted to happen:

And:

