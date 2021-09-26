https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/26/you-should-probably-eat-a-snickers-bar-dude-wow-josh-marshall-counting-and-celebrating-the-days-since-biden-won-does-not-go-well/

This tweet right here from Josh Marshall illustrates perfectly how a brain-dead zombie who thinks he’s still a senator from Delaware got elected last year. These people weren’t voting FOR anyone, they were just voting against Trump. Which is honestly really sad and a complete reflection of how little they actually care about this country and our future.

Their hatred for one man (who, incidentally did a decent job whether you liked the guy or not) could be the downfall of our country.

But hey, at least Josh Marshall can take joy in Trump losing. SURE, inflation is through the roof, med prices are on the rise, gas is ridiculous, COVID cases are still increasing across the country, and the Taliban is in charge of Afghanistan while our southern border is overrun by thousands and thousands of illegal immigrant BUT at least Josh has personal joy in a man losing an election.

Pathetic.

Wow it’s the 326 day anniversary of Donald Trump getting beaten like a dusty rag by Joe Biden. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 25, 2021

Way to go, Josh. Really. Aces.

Blue checks do math, or is it meth? https://t.co/9HgUjv1MCM — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) September 26, 2021

Maybe both?

Thanks for reminding me why I pay a dollar more per gallon for gas than I did 326 days ago. https://t.co/1oBfr6axXV — Orme Dugas (@DugasOrme) September 26, 2021

Thanks for reminding us how much cheaper everything was 326 days ago, jacka*s.

TDS comes with withdrawls https://t.co/bFoMCPV46N — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) September 26, 2021

Clearly.

Bad ones.

I think of dusty rags when Biden comes to mind, too. https://t.co/wX8Zrv13sM — Evil Red Kid (@_SourKidz_) September 26, 2021

You should probably eat a snickers dude. https://t.co/mGaPKLRqw1 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) September 26, 2021

In fact, eat two.

***

