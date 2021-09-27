https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/adam-laxalt-inches-ahead-catherine-cortez-mastro-nevada-senate-race?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A recent internal poll from the campaign of Adam Laxalt for Senate, shows an ever-tightening race between Laxalt and his Democratic opponent, freshman Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

The survey, conducted between September 11-15, puts former one-term state attorney general Laxalt up over Masto by two percentage points, leading her 39% to 37%, with 12% of those surveyed saying they are undecided, and 12% favoring “none of the above” candidates.

“With each passing day of the Biden presidency, the environment gets better for Republicans,” read a polling memo from the Laxalt campaign, saying “this has quickly become a very tight race.”

Nevada, sometimes a swing state, has been won by Democrats in virtually all recent elections, though Republicans now are mounting a confident effort to reclaim victory during the midterm election. Republicans will need to gain at least one Senate seat in order to recapture the majority, but there are several GOP senators retiring and competitive seats up for reelection that present a challenging task for Republicans. A victory in Nevada would present a clearer path forward for a GOP looking to reclaim the majority.

Laxalt, a onetime failed gubernatorial candidate, has been backed by former President Donald Trump in his quest to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate, and is also the Nevada GOP favorite in the field.

The GOP primary for the governorship, however, is wide open. Former Senator Dean Heller, who lost reelection in 2018, is among those competing for the nomination.

