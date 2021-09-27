https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/allow-jen-psaki-to-explain-how-the-dems-3-5-trillion-package-would-cost-zero-dollars/

As you know, President Biden and many Democrats are pushing for trillions of dollars in additional spending (because apparently inflation isn’t bad enough already).

But there’s good news because White House press secretary Jen Psaki followed up on something President Biden has said previously and confirmed that the government spending $3.5 trillion would cost “zero dollars.” Psaki really hopes everybody is stupid:

Zero? LOL. Yeah, the country’s $30 trillion in debt because of all the bills politicians said would “pay for themselves.”

Bingo!

This administration knows that their base will believe it.

And how’s that going?

