As you know, President Biden and many Democrats are pushing for trillions of dollars in additional spending (because apparently inflation isn’t bad enough already).

But there’s good news because White House press secretary Jen Psaki followed up on something President Biden has said previously and confirmed that the government spending $3.5 trillion would cost “zero dollars.” Psaki really hopes everybody is stupid:

Zero? LOL. Yeah, the country’s $30 trillion in debt because of all the bills politicians said would “pay for themselves.”

What math are they using? — MS. B (@MsBahavin) September 27, 2021

Common Core 😂 — Bishop of #deHealth (@Bishop_JG) September 27, 2021

Bingo!

@PressSec Funny you said this will cost zero with out explaining how……. Its one thing to say it,but I would love to see you prove that along without rising taxes on the middle class. — GulagNews (@NewsGulag) September 27, 2021

Psaki is really nailing the freedom is slavery, war is peace messaging today. https://t.co/OCC6SKHNoF — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) September 27, 2021

Are these people evil? Or are they stupid? Is it incompetence? Or is it malice? https://t.co/LSBdliTLgn — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) September 27, 2021

If they $3.5 TRILLION reconciliation package will cost $0. Then why stop at $3.5 TRILLION? Why not spend $7 TRILLION!!! After all, it will only cost twice as much as the other “$0 dollars.” So why not?!?! Why not $14 TRILLION? Since it all costs “$0 dollars.” https://t.co/xGgN98EH4V — Thomas the Owl (@Thomas_IL_) September 27, 2021

This administration knows that their base will believe it.

And how’s that going?

