The state committee of the Arizona Democratic Party overwhelmingly passed a resolution on Saturday criticizing Sen. Kyrsten SinemaKyrsten SinemaBudget impasses mark a critical turning point in Biden’s presidency Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo Why Democrats opposing Biden’s tax plan have it wrong MORE (D-Ariz.) for her opposition to reforming the filibuster and her stance on President Biden Joe BidenPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Pressure grows to cut diplomatic red tape for Afghans left behind President Biden is making the world a more dangerous place MORE’s Build Back Better agenda.

The resolution passed in the committee in a 415-99 vote, according to Progress Arizona, an organization that advocates for progressives in the state.

The measure warned Sinema that the party will “closely watch” her votes in the coming weeks, and if she does not vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the massive Democratic budget reconciliation package, it will “go officially on record” and “give Senate Sinema a vote of NO CONFIDENCE.”

The threat comes as Sinema has proved to be a central voice in negotiations on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and reconciliation package, which are both central to Biden’s legislative agenda.

She previously said she opposes the $3.5 trillion price tag for the Democrats’ package — which includes investments in climate change and education, among other key party initiatives — contending that the bottom line is too high.

Democrats, however, are poised to vote on the massive package soon. A vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill — of which Sinema was a key negotiator — is scheduled for Thursday, and progressives in the House are threatening to tank the Senate-passed legislation if the lower chamber does not also consider the reconciliation package.

The Arizona Democratic Party also called on Sinema to support reforming the filibuster to allow the passage of voting rights reform legislation, including the For the People Act and the John Lewis John LewisDebt ceiling fight pits corporate America against Republicans House Democrats unveil legislation to curtail presidential power Michelle Obama looks to mobilize voters for midterms MORE Voting Rights Advancement Act. They urged her to nix the filibuster to help pass other “urgent legislation,” including the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, commonly referred to as the PRO Act.

The committee said that it will censure Sinema if she does not meet the conditions set forth in the letter, adding that a censure comes with “the clear understanding she could potentially lose support of the ADP in 2024.”

“We all are facing a critical crossroads and nothing less than our Democracy is at stake, and as all indicators show Democrats could lose both the House and Senate in 2022 if we do not “deliver the goods” by passing voting rights, healthcare, Medicare expansion, two year free college funding, immigration reform, specifically a path to citizenship for Dreamers, labor rights, green jobs, Climate Emergency /environmental protection legislation and more,” the resolution reads.

The Hill has reached out to Sinema for comment.

