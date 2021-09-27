https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussie-cops-are-not-too-bright/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Vaccinated carry 251 Times the normal virus load…
August 26, 2021
Nice line, Mr. President…
August 31, 2021
Biden instructs U.S. Embassy in Kabul to destroy American Flags…
August 14, 2021
Inconvenient video for AOC…
August 4, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy