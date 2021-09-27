https://noqreport.com/2021/09/27/axios-deletes-tweet-spreading-disinformation-that-border-patrol-agents-were-whipping-at-haitian-migrants/

Axios issued a correction on Sunday which indicated that they deleted a viral tweet that spread massive disinformation last week, which falsely claimed that border patrol agents were “whipping at Haitian migrants” on the US Southern border. The disinformation from Axios and other outlets citing the original claim, resulted in the Biden administration harshly condemning border patrol agents and the Department of Homeland Security launching an excessive investigation.

“We deleted a previous tweet that referred to Border Patrol agents as whipping at Haitian migrants. The story has been updated to include comments from some journalists on the border who did not see whipping occur,” Axios said in a Twitter statement on Sunday. We deleted a previous tweet that referred to Border Patrol agents as whipping at Haitian migrants.The story has been updated to include comments from some journalists on the border who did not see whipping occur. — Axios (@axios) September 26, 2021 Although the photographer that took the viral photo quickly debunked false claims that agents were “whipping” Haitian migrants, President Biden ignored the facts and condemned the agents for simply attempting to secure the southern. Since Biden took office, the US Southern border has seen a mass influx […]