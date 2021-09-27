Kubera.com Track all your assets in one place—Traditional & Crypto with

Axios issued a correction on Sunday which indicated that they deleted a viral tweet that spread massive disinformation last week, which falsely claimed that border patrol agents were “whipping at Haitian migrants” on the US Southern border. The disinformation from Axios and other outlets citing the original claim, resulted in the Biden administration harshly condemning border patrol agents and the Department of Homeland Security launching an excessive investigation.

“We deleted a previous tweet that referred to Border Patrol agents as whipping at Haitian migrants. The story has been updated to include comments from some journalists on the border who did not see whipping occur,” Axios said in a Twitter statement on Sunday.

Although the photographer that took the viral photo quickly debunked false claims that agents were “whipping” Haitian migrants, President Biden ignored the facts and condemned the agents for simply attempting to secure the southern. Since Biden took office, the US Southern border has seen a mass influx of migrants due to Biden’s and VP Harris’ open border policies.

Furthermore, the Biden administration banned the usage of horses at the US Mexico border last week in light of the “whipping” scandal which was proven to be false prior to the administration enacting the ban. In fact, the “whips” weren’t actually whips at all, they were horse reins.

“To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden said during a press conference last week.

Biden’s threatening words failed sit well with Border Patrol officials and resulted in them accusing the President of starting a “war” with the department.

Thousands of the Haitian migrants have been hiding out under the International Bridge on the Texas border as of last week. Video at the southern border released last Saturday showed hundreds of “unchecked” travelers crossing the Rio Grande into the United States with no authorities in sight.