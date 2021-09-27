https://magainstitute.com/ep80-az-audit-release-the-entire-report-sen-fann/

As discussed in our previous episode, it looks as though the information presented to the Arizona State Senate by Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan last Friday didn’t jive with the conclusion drawn (that Hunter’s Dad got 99 more votes and President Trump got 261 fewer). Thus, while State Senate President Karen Fann indicated that evidence of crimes uncovered during the audit would be referred to the Arizona Attorney General for prosecution, and his office stated that the crimes would be prosecuted, and maybe the election laws would be tightened for 2022, nothing would be done with regard to decertifying the election.

Our returning guest today, cyber-specialist Steve Montgomery, revealed that it’s not just what is in the report that belies the contention that Biden’s margin of victory was actually larger, but what wasn’t in the report.

Steve walks us through the entire audit process and describes in detail what was found, what wasn’t found, and by whom. The data are overwhelming: the 2020 Arizona election was stolen.

Please contact Sen. Fann and urge her to release the ENTIRE findings, including the numbers of:

Mail-in ballots that were recorded without any record of them having been mailed out or received

Ballots found to have been pre-printed filled out for Joe Biden

Ballots of incorrect size or printed on incorrect paper

Jovan Pulitzer’s findings, including mail-in ballots that do not show evidence of having been folded

Sen Wendy Rodgers posted that this data “is forthcoming,” but Jovan Pulitzer and the others responsible for collating and summarizing it have stated that it is already available. Sen. Fann needs to release ALL the audit results and not hide from the public proof that the election actually was stolen.

Furthermore, the Senate needs to initiate an investigation of Maricopa County officials who lied in June about all ballots being printed on vote-secure paper when Jovan Pulitzer’s analysis showed that 100% of the ballots were NOT on vote-secure paper. And if this failure constitutes a violation of state election law, it needs to be referred to the Attorney General for prosecution.

We must DEMAND that all of the information collected during the audit process be published immediately and let the chips fall where they may. Now is no time for the AZGOP to be playing patty-cake politics-as-usual with the fate of the Republic literally hanging by a thread.

Here is the contact information for the relevant senators:

Senate President Karen Fann: 602.926.5874 email: [email protected]

President Pro Tem Vince Leach: 602.926.3106 email: [email protected]

Majority Leader Rick Gray: 602.926.5413 email: [email protected]

Majority Whip Sonny Borelli 602.926.5051 email: [email protected]

CLICK HERE to get contact information for the entire legislature.

Also, please contact Governor Doug Ducey and Attorney General Mark Brnovitch and demand that they turn over EVERY rock, no matter who might be lurking underneath.

