https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beautiful-moment-at-ryder-cup/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Democrats must be perplexed by all this love for America
And the fans took care of the rest on subsequent days…
USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots.
Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway. pic.twitter.com/WPYYmgCagM
— Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) September 24, 2021
Fans on the first tee of the #rydercup sing the American national anthem this morning pic.twitter.com/izCYy5yvPn
— Adam Stanley (@adam_stanley) September 25, 2021