https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beautiful-moment-at-ryder-cup/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Democrats must be perplexed by all this love for America

And the fans took care of the rest on subsequent days…

USA fans made sure the national anthem was loud and proud before the first tee shots. Ryder Cup in Wisconsin is underway. pic.twitter.com/WPYYmgCagM — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) September 24, 2021