Joe Biden’s approval rating sank to a new low on Monday.

Biden’s approval now sits at 40% — a new low for the man who ran a basement campaign reportedly received 81 million votes in 2020.

Today’s #bidenapproval numbers are out, continuing down to a new record low: https://t.co/uzsUlTESNa

Rasmussen reported:

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll, sponsored by The ANTIFA by Jack Posobiec, for Monday shows that 40% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Fifty-eight percent (58%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 21% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -29. (see trends)