My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars.
Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America.
And it adds zero dollars to the national debt.
— President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021
Red State has the full ridiculous story…
Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Democrats’ reckless $3.5 trillion tax-and-spending spree: “let’s not talk about numbers and dollars.” pic.twitter.com/mwnpSH6hTE
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2021
MANY trillions of dollars in new spending “costs zero dollars”? Sure thing Big Guy.🤥 https://t.co/FPfL9qJk6w
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 26, 2021
Notice how Dems don’t advertise the mass amnesty, mass migration & mass green card provisions in House reconciliation bill. They know it’s as unpopular as it is indefensible. So their strategy is to keep it quiet. Same with Afghan migrant provisions in CR.
GOP must ring alarm. https://t.co/80cwZF6suz
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 26, 2021