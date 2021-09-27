https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/blue-checked-sjw-with-an-axe-to-grind-finds-it-unfortunate-that-a-woman-had-to-lose-her-job-because-he-tried-to-get-her-fired-after-doxxing-her-videos/

Last night, we told you about Frederick Joseph, a New York Times bestselling author former national surrogate for both Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

After taking his dog to the dog park with his fiancée and encountering a fellow dog owner who got pretty nasty, he decided that the best course of action was to record it, broadcast it, and get the woman doxxed and subsequently fired.

At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

Hey @DerekjAndersen I see that @BevyHQ is attempting to be better about race, equity, etc. Thought you should see this. I’m hoping Black colleagues and peers don’t have to face this sort of racism from Emma. pic.twitter.com/VF1A1TvjIY — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

Spoke with @DerekjAndersen briefly, hoping that @BevyHQ leans into accountability and finding ways to make change in light of their employee’s racist behavior. Waiting for an update. https://t.co/vaexodSfjo — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

He only had to wait a few hours:

I’ve been told that @DerekjAndersen and @bevyhq have let go of Emma Sarley, as her racism against me and fiancé doesn’t align with their values. I hope this is a lesson in accountability and consequences for Emma and others. pic.twitter.com/vgHgmL0dCa — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

Frederick finds it “unfortunate” that this happened:

.@BevyHQ has zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. Yesterday an employee engaged in behavior contrary to our values and has been terminated. We apologize deeply to all involved. — Derek Andersen (@DerekjAndersen) September 26, 2021

I personally hope some type of resolution can happen between the two parties beyond this and will help if I can. — Derek Andersen (@DerekjAndersen) September 26, 2021

Emma got fired, Derek. That’s the only “resolution” Frederick was looking for.

Emma has been terminated. I do hope people learn that there are consequences for their behavior, and take the chance to be better. https://t.co/KbOMWKXS5f — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021

Not sure what Frederick would know about being better, considering he retaliated against a random woman who was really rude to him by broadcasting her name to all of his Twitter followers and getting her fired from her job.

why are you saying it’s unfortunate she lost her job when that’s what you literally tried to make happen? — Bobby (@QuiteBrazen) September 27, 2021

If you think it’s “unfortunate she had to lose her job” then why did you go out of your way to make sure she did? — That Other Boi (@ThatOtherBoi) September 27, 2021

Because Frederick Joseph is not actually better than Emma. He is, in fact, arguable far worse.

So you decided to respond to your own suffering by adding more suffering to the world. And the powerful play goes on. https://t.co/WHaQjx0YjK — Chloé S. Valdary 📚 (@cvaldary) September 27, 2021

That’s him.

Didn’t you tweet that there’s no such thing as cancel culture? — ManToolsMedia ♂️🛠🎙▶️🔥 (@ManToolsMedia) September 27, 2021

He did indeed. A bunch of times:

(Still more where those came from.)

Frederick Joseph does indeed appear to have some problems:

It was based on this guy’s account that you fired your employee?https://t.co/5NOzaeuj25 — What_Articles (@_What_Articles) September 27, 2021

He really just likes to get people into trouble, which is not the same as cancel culture, apparently:

We just drove three hours my 8-year-old brother for a getaway and the house we arrived at ended up having seemingly satanic items and stuff for witchcraft rituals. We had to leave because my brother (and the rest of us) were frightened. But @Airbnb won’t refund me. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/3AlECcEpmE — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 7, 2020

I rented this house to do writing and spend time with my fiancé, brother, and cousin. It seemed like a nice place, pretty basic layout from the listing (pictures below). But as we drove up we noticed there were no other houses in the area just rundown shacks and no phone signal. pic.twitter.com/K1VWhZ7aQe — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 7, 2020

As we walked through the two rooms we found a bunch of imagery, candles, books, etc for rituals and what looked like devil worship. My brother was terrified, as were we. We called @Airbnb and told them we couldn’t stay there and explained the situation. pic.twitter.com/7kIl9ptitt — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 7, 2020

We were told that we couldn’t receive a refund and they spoke to the owner who said there were just a few small art pieces that they could come remove. This was a lie, it was the whole damn house not a few things. A BAPHOMET HIDDEN BEHIND A DEAD BIRD IN A BAG pic.twitter.com/VLaRsStIq7 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 7, 2020

There was also a bridge from the woods behind the house to the back patio. Needless to say, we left because we are Black and not dealing with something that was: 1. advertised completely different

2. Looks like a scene from Hereditary

3. Made the entire family feel unsafe — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 7, 2020

This dude’s got issues.

You are an evil little man. — Kerfuffle Actual 🧼🤲🤗 (@shoshido) September 27, 2021

Self righteousness combined with victimhood combined with not a sliver of resilience, empathy or integrity is a brutal combination. I hope that one day, someone doesn’t film you or see you at tour worst and then use that as a thread to unravel your life. — CRC (@crc817517) September 27, 2021

