The parents of Brian Laundrie called the police on Dog the Bounty Hunter when he stopped at their home as part of his search for their son on Saturday.

Laundrie vanished after returning home from a cross country trip without his girlfriend Gabby Petito, who was later found dead. The autopsy found the cause of death to be a homicide.

There are multiple rewards and a manhunt underway for Laundrie, who was last seen by his parents. They have been largely uncooperative with law enforcement. He is currently being sought by federal authorities in relation to a grand jury indictment for his “activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” including use of her debit or credit cards.

Duane “Dog” Chapman stopped by the parent’s home — prompting Roberta Laundrie to call 9-1-1.

“The female, Roberta… called in on 911,” a dispatcher is heard saying on a radio recording, adding that she had “referenced a situation with the male.”

Chapman told Fox News that he spoke with North Port police before he went to the Laundrie home.

“It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us,” he said. “The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”

Dog the bounty hunter at the house https://t.co/C4o7kSmc4m — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 25, 2021

Dog the Bounty Hunter told FOX News on Monday he has received over 1,000 tips from supporters on the Laundrie case.

Dog the Bounty Hunter joins Brian Laundrie manhunt, says he’s received more than 1,000 leadshttps://t.co/eq6ivghciu — Jim (@DAYUNITEDSTATES) September 27, 2021

