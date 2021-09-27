https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/bs-alert-jen-psaki-either-failed-econ-101-or-hopes-you-did/

During Monday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki dialed the gaslighting up to eleven with her claim that the Dems’ $3.5 trillion proposal would cost “zero dollars,” but is it possible to dial the gaslighting up to TWELVE?

If so, this answer to a question about the corporate taxes Biden wants to increase being passed on to consumers did the trick:

What freaking planet do these people live on? Or maybe they hope you are on a different planet:

Or they do and they’re pretending to be clueless just to ram through trillions of dollars worth of pork.

Meanwhile, you can almost feel the “nudge nudge” to the Dems’ rich donors as Biden announces plans to raise taxes on the wealthy. They know exactly who would end up paying the freight.

