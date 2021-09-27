https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/27/bs-alert-jen-psaki-either-failed-econ-101-or-hopes-you-did/

During Monday’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki dialed the gaslighting up to eleven with her claim that the Dems’ $3.5 trillion proposal would cost “zero dollars,” but is it possible to dial the gaslighting up to TWELVE?

If so, this answer to a question about the corporate taxes Biden wants to increase being passed on to consumers did the trick:

Jen Psaki: It’s “unfair and absurd” that companies would increase costs for consumers in response to us taxing them more. 😳 pic.twitter.com/rHilrYdj4j — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 28, 2021

What freaking planet do these people live on? Or maybe they hope you are on a different planet:

Is she that stupid?

Does she think we’re that stupid?#PsakiBomb https://t.co/MojXfMcbG1 — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 28, 2021

These people have no idea how anything works. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) September 28, 2021

Or they do and they’re pretending to be clueless just to ram through trillions of dollars worth of pork.

She thinks it’s absurd that a business won’t deal with less money. I think it’s absurd the government won’t deal with less money. — Aaron Mershon (@shopforman) September 28, 2021

Either she’s really dumb or gaslighting us. Both are really bad looks. https://t.co/unGccfXzC3 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 28, 2021

Tell me that you’ve never owned a business without saying you’ve never owned a business. https://t.co/nzG7FImMQz — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 28, 2021

What a lot of you don’t understand is that most Leftists think there’s nothing wrong with what she’s saying https://t.co/iIGwEXHooB — Frank MMA Bro (@Frankie5_Angels) September 28, 2021

Under the Biden Administration, businesses can no longer pass cost increases on to the consumer. https://t.co/iqP2Py5Lu7 — Scott Young (@Scott_C_Young) September 28, 2021

Meanwhile, you can almost feel the “nudge nudge” to the Dems’ rich donors as Biden announces plans to raise taxes on the wealthy. They know exactly who would end up paying the freight.

