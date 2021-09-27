https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/27/bulwark-luminary-takes-great-umbrage-to-ron-desantis-spox-christina-pushaw-accurately-characterizing-many-principled-political-commentators/

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, recently shared a “not-so-fun fact about D.C.” with her Twitter followers:

Good thing The Bulwark’s Christian Vanderbrouk was there to tease out the best possible takeaway from Pushaw’s tweets:

Pro-democracy advocates like Vanderbrouk’s pal and fellow thought leader genius Tom Nichols, who has refused every single opportunity presented to him to acknowledge that Taiwan is a country? Those kinds of pro-democracy advocates, Christian?

Christian would like nothing more than to than to handwave it all away. Anything to avoid having to admit that Christina Pushaw is right about his friends and heroes.

