https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/27/civil-rights-coalition-sends-its-thanks-to-dr-christine-blasey-ford-three-years-later/

We hadn’t heard anything about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford until July, when Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who sleeps with a copy of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook under his pillow, proclaimed that there were around 4,500 “tips” sent into the FBI and they didn’t follow up on all of them. Blasey Ford had been denied a thorough investigation, Whitehouse tweeted. Maybe one of those 4,500 tips included a witness to fill in all the gaps in Blasey Ford’s story.

On Monday, the Leadership Conference, “the nation’s oldest, largest, and most diverse civil and human rights coalition,” sent its thanks to Blasey Ford.

If her testimony helped get Kavanaugh confirmed, we’ll send our thanks too.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...