We hadn’t heard anything about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford until July, when Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who sleeps with a copy of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook under his pillow, proclaimed that there were around 4,500 “tips” sent into the FBI and they didn’t follow up on all of them. Blasey Ford had been denied a thorough investigation, Whitehouse tweeted. Maybe one of those 4,500 tips included a witness to fill in all the gaps in Blasey Ford’s story.

On Monday, the Leadership Conference, “the nation’s oldest, largest, and most diverse civil and human rights coalition,” sent its thanks to Blasey Ford.

Three years later, we’ll say it again: Thank you, Dr. Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/BL5dyJI7Vr — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) September 27, 2021

For lodging a dubious complaint that forever tainted a likely innocent man in the eyes of horrible progressives who don’t care about evidence? https://t.co/AYuM3QntpD — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) September 27, 2021

Lack of evidence and corroboration shouldn’t stand in the way of an extremist agenda. — Matte Painting (@Matt_Kajaani) September 27, 2021

They left off ‘for being a useful idiot for us’ on that image. — Daigotsu Elenti (@ScarletElenti) September 27, 2021

Pure cringe — Mr. Manchild (@CityandManchild) September 27, 2021

Which version of her story do you believe? — Beau Geste (@BeauGeste11) September 27, 2021

You HAVE to keep saying it. What’s the alternative – admit that you were either lying or taken for a ride? You’re trapped. — George From NY (@GeorgeFromNY1) September 27, 2021

Lol. Has she had any more memory recovery sessions in therapy or is she too busy flying around the world to go surfing? — SJG$ (@SJGMoney) September 27, 2021

So she’s produced actual evidence now? — SmokerManNC🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 🚬 ☕️ (@smokerman15) September 27, 2021

imagine thinking she was credible — 🇺🇸 Martin Wellbourne (@WellbourneM) September 27, 2021

LOL. She can’t remember the date, the time, the location, who was there, how she got there, how she got home, and her four “witnesses” each say they have no idea what the fuck she’s talking about. THANK YOU! LOL. — Rico (@RJBaconium) September 27, 2021

For what? Her claims were unsubstantiated. Even her own witnesses bailed out. Or was fraud the goal? — Gulag Demolition Troop #696 (@NachT666) September 27, 2021

She should’ve been investigated for her fabrication/slander/smear, along with whoever put her up to that utterly disgusting charade. — k💫 (@KeLs2theBeLs) September 27, 2021

Thank you for what? For fake-crying while giving testimony so shaky and uncorroborated that the desperate attempt to stop a Trump appointee didn’t work? Ok, thanks I guess. — Kelly in FL (@SpreadTruthFL) September 27, 2021

I’d like to thank her too. Without her complete charade, confirmation could’ve taken much longer — August West (@AugustW66870376) September 27, 2021

Her hole-filled testimony definitely made it possible to get Kav in. — Christopher Nancen (@chnancen) September 27, 2021

Bless your hearts. It is to be hoped you receive the ratio you so richly deserve. — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) September 27, 2021

🤡🌎 — Make Carnivale Fiction Again.🏴 (@BucMon21) September 27, 2021

Really odd that so much of personal life has been hidden both before and after her testimony. It’s like, she came of nowhere and then vanished. — OHPerry419 (@OPerry419) September 27, 2021

Some of us, with time on our hands, followed this entire event, day after day. Blasey Ford was a fraud. — Uncle Willie 2 (@UncleWillie6311) September 27, 2021

She’s already been thanked for her lies with awards she doesn’t deserve and hundreds of thousands of dollars for her grift. She’s a fraud. — FugitiveMama Will NOT Comply! (@fugitivemama) September 27, 2021

“Thank you for making a joke out of actual victims”

That’s a spicy take you got there. — Dr. Marc Woodward, fully unvaxxed. (@MarcWoodward11) September 27, 2021

If her testimony helped get Kavanaugh confirmed, we’ll send our thanks too.

