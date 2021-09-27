https://www.theblaze.com/news/concealed-carrier-shoots-at-crooks-who-steal-his-car-at-gunpoint-and-make-getaway-but-soon-two-shot-teens-turn-up-and-now-they-re-persons-of-interest

A motorist whose car was stolen at gunpoint Friday morning in suburban Chicago turned out to be a concealed carrier — and he refused to play victim, firing his gun at the crooks, who managed to make a getaway,

WGN-TV reported.

What happened next?

No injuries were reported after the white 2014 Nissan Maxima was carjacked around 5:43 a.m. at a Mobil gas station in Hoffman Estates, the

Arlington Cardinal reported.

But around 7 a.m., Chicago police said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue, WGN said — about 45 minutes southeast of where the carjacking took place.

Seems a pair of 16-year-old males who were in a nearby hospital told cops they were shot in the Chicago location, the Cardinal reported. But police determined the shooting actually occurred in Hoffman Estates after the teens told them conflicting stories, WGN reported.

Believe it or not, the stolen car in question was located a short distance from where it was carjacked in Hoffman Estates, the Cardinal said. The outlet added that it was initially unknown how the teens got to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, which a little over two miles from the Chicago location where the teens claimed they were shot.

Persons of interest

Later Friday, police said the two teens were persons of interest in the carjacking case, WGN reported.

Police said one of the teens was shot in the left shoulder and back and was transported from West Suburban to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, the station reported, adding that the other teen was shot in the left leg and is in fair condition at West Suburban.

‘Kind of scary’

Folks in Hoffman Estates were taken aback by the armed carjacking.

“It’s unbelievable,” Jerry Barrios told WGN. “I can’t put words to it.”

Jennifer Emberton added to the station, “I live down the street, and I work right here” before saying with a nervous giggle, “Kind of scary.”

