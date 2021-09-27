https://thehill.com/homenews/house/574183-congress-shows-signs-of-movement-on-stalled-biden-agenda

After weeks of impasse, there were signs on Monday night that the dam was beginning to break on President BidenJoe BidenPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Pressure grows to cut diplomatic red tape for Afghans left behind President Biden is making the world a more dangerous place MORE’s multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda.

Democrats don’t have much time to spare after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiNorth Dakota Republican latest House breakthrough COVID-19 case Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Cheney says a lot of GOP lawmakers have privately encouraged her fight against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) set a Thursday vote on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, which some liberals are vowing to oppose without more movement on Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending and climate package.

But on Monday, three days ahead of that key roll call, the legislative gears were beginning to turn.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Budget impasses mark a critical turning point in Biden’s presidency Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo MORE (D-W.Va.), one of the centrists demanding cuts to the $3.5 trillion package, huddled in the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerAnti-Trump Republicans on the line in 2022 too Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo Democrats press Schumer on removing Confederate statues from Capitol MORE (D-N.Y.). Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalPelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill Lawmakers gear up for spending bill, infrastructure votes Sunday shows – All eyes on spending votes MORE (D-Wash.) spoke by phone and texted several key moderates, including Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaBudget impasses mark a critical turning point in Biden’s presidency Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo Why Democrats opposing Biden’s tax plan have it wrong MORE (D-Ariz.) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas). Biden held a conference call with the two top Democrats on Capitol Hill, Pelosi and Schumer.

And some liberals, who have been the driving force behind the robust package expanding safety nets and tackling climate change, began floating numbers much lower than the $3.5 trillion initially sought by Pelosi and House Democrats.

“I’ve heard [$2.5 trillion] could conceivably do it. But we’ve got to know what’s behind these numbers. That’s just far more important than just throwing numbers around like they have inherent meaning,” said Rep. Jared Huffman Jared William HuffmanDemocratic leaders racing toward Monday infrastructure vote WHIP LIST: How House Democrats say they’ll vote on infrastructure bill Democrats seek to cool simmering tensions MORE (D-Calif.), who has been among the liberal lawmakers demanding a robust social spending bill.

“Some of my colleagues have just thrown that out, that they think that we might be able to get the core of what we need at [$2.5 trillion],” he added.

There was also notable movement Monday on the initial liberal demand that the larger social spending bill must pass through the Senate before House progressives will support the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday.

“You could either have a Senate-approved bill, or you could have a public, very specific commitment from Manchin and Sinema,” Huffman said. “Either of those two things I think would be enough. But I’m very skeptical that we could get either of them by Thursday.”

Yet other progressives such as Jayapal are sticking to their original demand, threatening to vote down the infrastructure bill later this week unless the Senate passes the reconciliation package first.

“What we have said is we need the entire reconciliation bill,” Jayapal said. “Some framework that can still take another several months to get done, that the Senate hasn’t agreed to, that hasn’t been voted on, is not going to do it for us.”

During a special meeting of House Democrats on Monday night, Pelosi rallied her rank-and-file members behind the infrastructure and Democrats-only reconciliation packages.

“Unity!” replied Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinHillicon Valley — Presented by Xerox — EU calls out Russian hacking efforts aimed at member states House lawmakers ask Cyber Ninjas CEO to testify on Arizona audit GOP seeks to keep spotlight on Afghanistan as Dems advance Biden’s .5T spending plan MORE (D-Md.) when asked about Pelosi’s message to the caucus. “Unity and purpose.”

