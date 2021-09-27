https://www.dailywire.com/news/country-music-star-john-rich-launches-new-fox-business-show-the-pursuit-with-john-rich

Country music star John Rich and Fox Business announced the launch of a new show on the channel’s “FBN Prime” lineup last week, “The Pursuit! With John Rich.”

Rich, who sat for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday to preview the show, said it seeks to inspire and unite Americans around the rights articulated in the Declaration of Independence, especially the “pursuit of happiness.”

“I interview people of a wide-ranging background. I mean, it’s all different kinds of people, different perspectives, different opinions. A lot of the people are very opposite of me and what they think about things, but the thing we have in common is work ethic, entrepreneurial attitude, and a real respect and love for the right to pursue happiness,” Rich told Fox News.

“We’re the only country in the world that’s ever given its citizens the right to pursue happiness, not the right to be happy, but the right to pursue it,” he continued. “I ask every guest on the show, ‘How has the right to pursue happiness changed your life?’ That’s the final question. And everybody has their version.”

The show first appeared on Fox’s online streaming service, Fox Nation. It will air all new episodes on Fox Business at 9 p.m. EST on Wednesdays. Guests on the show have included former NASCAR driver Richard Petty, radio host Dave Ramsey, and country music icon Charlie Daniels before he died on July 6, 2020.

“I really think the viewers are going to be inspired by what they hear, because everybody out there in this country, they all have some grand idea in their mind of a thing they would like to accomplish, something they’d like to see themselves do some day or have some day,” Rich said.

“They don’t necessarily know how to get there and it’s tough. It’s tough on everybody. Anybody that tries to chase down something big, it’s going to be a tough road,” Rich continued. “But when they see these stories and hear these experiences that the people I’m interviewing lay out on television, I hope it inspires them to get up the next morning and go after whatever their American dream is.”

Rich, an outspoken conservative, has publicly criticized the decline in conservative values in country music.

“There are many conservative country music singers that just won’t say anything to push back against the ideologies that aim to erase what they care about. Why? You know why. I hope soon we see them start to speak up. The country music industry is out of touch with the audience,” Rich tweeted on June 10.

On May 21, Rich targeted the “soy and wokeness” that has infected the United States. “If the Greatest Generation would’ve had the same attitude as today’s ‘leaders’ we’d all be speaking German or living under the flag of Japan. Patton/MacArthur weren’t fueled by soy and wokeness. It was fierce patriotism and the willingness to die for America that saved the world,” he tweeted.

