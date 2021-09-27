https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrat-gov-newsom-signs-bill-making-universal-vote-mail-permanent-california/

Gavin Newsom

Fresh off of a rigged recall election, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday signed a bill making universal vote-by-mail permanent in California.

With ballot harvesting, ballot drop boxes and now permanent vote-by-mail there is zero chain of custody in California’s election process.

This is exactly what the Democrats want moving forward in order to maintain total power in California.

KTLA reported:

TRENDING: Exclusive: Pattern Identified in Arizona Audit Mirrors Michigan Scandal Revealed in DetroitLeaks Tapes on Provisional Ballots

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature Monday on Assembly Bill 37 makes California the eighth state in the nation with a law on the books requiring every voter to be mailed a ballot. The new law is part of an evolution of voting in the state over the past two decades, an effort to provide voters more options for when and where to cast their ballots. “Data shows that sending everyone a ballot in the mail provides voters access. And when voters get ballots in the mail, they vote,” Assemblyman Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto), the bill’s author, said during a Senate committee hearing in July. The law takes effect in January and will require ballots to be mailed to all voters for statewide elections in June and November. AB 37 also applies to local elections, potentially improving turnout in community contests but also increasing costs, given that vote-by-mail ballots are provided with prepaid postage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

