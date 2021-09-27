http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tD_Vq56rj3A/

Appearing Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) claimed the Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion spending package is a “zero-dollar bill” because it would be paid for by America’s wealthiest.

.@RepJayapal: “This is a zero-dollar bill because it’s all going to be paid for with taxes on the wealthiest corporations and the wealthiest individuals, which makes it more popular than it even was before.” https://t.co/20Ha1KEIi8 pic.twitter.com/fLpY8hRvN2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 27, 2021

A transcript is as follows:

JAKE TAPPER: Do you think it’s possible that the price tag will come down? I’ve heard the number $2 trillion floating around. Is it a possible end point? REP. PRAMILA JAYAPAL: As I said to the president and as I heard him say, “this is a zero-dollar bill” because it’s all going to be paid for with taxes on the wealthiest corporations and the wealthiest individuals, which makes it more popular than it even was before, and it’s already very popular. But ultimately, I think it depends on what we put in there. We put our proposal out, it cost $3.5 trillion when you add it everything up, but if someone wants to take something out, we need to hear what that is. I don’t know what the alternative proposal is.

